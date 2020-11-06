Chilly Gonzales announces ‘A Very Chilly Christmas’ album, featuring Jarvis Cocker and Feist

Chilly Gonzales has announced his new seasonal album ‘A Very Chilly Christmas’, which features guest contributions from the likes of Jarvis Cocker and Feist.

Including fresh takes on “feudal oldies [and] newer holiday pop canon”, ‘A Very Chilly Christmas’ will be released on November 13.

The album’s sole original track, ‘The Banister Bough’, is a collaboration with Feist, while Gonzales has teamed up with Cocker to record a rendition of ‘In the Bleak Midwinter’. Both Cocker and Feist also feature on a version of David Berman’s ‘Snow Is Falling In Manhattan’.

Previewing his forthcoming Christmas album, Gonzales has today (November 6) released his new version of ‘Silent Night’, which you can hear here or below via Spotify.

Speaking about the record, Gonzales said: “Christmas is a time of very mixed intense emotion for me, and the existing canon often sounds like a forced smile. Christmas is a typical time for superficial happiness, but also a time for reflection and mourning the sad events throughout the year, and to play the songs in a minor key makes Christmas more authentic and realistic.”

You can see the tracklist for Chilly Gonzales’ ‘A Very Chilly Christmas’ below.

Silent Night Good King Wenceslas Silver Bells God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen Last Christmas The Banister Bough (feat Feist) Jingle Bells All I Want For Christmas Is You In the Bleak Midwinter (feat Jarvis Cocker) Snow Is Falling In Manhattan (feat Jarvis Cocker and Feist) O Tannenbaum Maria Durch Ein Dornwald Ging O Come, All Ye Faithful We Three Kings

Gonzales and Cocker previously collaborated together on the March 2017 album ‘Room 29’.