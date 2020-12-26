Deftones’ Chino Moreno has released his first track in six years with his Crosses project – scroll down the page to listen to it now.

The band – which has also featured guitarist Shaun Lopez and bassist Chuck Doom – released their debut album in 2014.

Their first output since that record has now arrived in the form of a cover of Sacramento band Cause & Effect’s ‘The Beginning Of The End’.

Advertisement

The original version of the song appeared on Cause & Effect’s self-titled debut album, which was released in 1990. For this new version, Moreno reunited with Lopez but, as Consequence Of Sound reports, there is no mention of Doom’s involvement in a press release for the track.

Listen to Crosses’ cover of ‘The Beginning Of The End’ below now.

While there has been no confirmation of plans to release any new, original music from Crosses at present, Moreno did recently say he had been working on material for the project. “I just moved into a new place a little over a month ago, so I’ve been setting up my studio room in here and I broke out some of that [unreleased] stuff from then, and I started working on it,” he said in October.

“Now that the Deftones record [‘Ohms’] is done and there’s no touring really in the near future, I kinda have time to work on stuff so I’m definitely going to dig in and see where I can go with that.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Moreno recently told NME that he hasn’t given up on the idea of finishing Deftones’ “lost” album ‘Eros’. The record was shelved in 2008 after their bassist Chi Cheng was involved in a car crash that left him in a coma.