Deftones’ Chino Moreno features on Trippie Redd’s new song ‘GERONIMO’

Taken from the rapper's new deluxe edition of latest album 'Pegasus'

By Alex Gallagher

Chino Moreno, Trippie Redd. Credit: Miikka Skaffari/FilmMagic + Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Deftones frontman Chino Moreno has appeared on rapper Trippie Redd‘s new song ‘GERONIMO’.

The collaborative track appears on ‘NEON SHARK vs. Pegasus’, a newly-released deluxe edition of Trippie’s latest album ‘Pegasus’.

The reissue was executive produced by blink-182‘s Travis Barker, and contains 14 additional tracks, including collaborations with Machine Gun Kelly and blackbear.

Listen to ‘GERONIMO’ below:

His third studio album, the original version of ‘Pegasus’ arrived back in November of last year.

In a review of the album last year, NME said that while “there’s not a huge amount of sonic growth here… ‘Pegasus’ showcases a more mature Trippie Redd, and it’s a pleasure to watch him grow up in front of us all.”

Meanwhile, last year saw Moreno and his bandmates release a pair of Deftones projects. In September, the band released their ninth studio album ‘Ohms’. In a five-star reviewNME said the alt-metal pioneers’ latest album “further [solidified] their status as the most interesting heavy metal band in the world.”

In December, the band released a 20th anniversary edition of their seminal LP ‘White Pony’ that included a remix compilation titled ‘Black Stallion’. The compilation included reworks of album tracks by the likes of Robert Smith, Purity Ring, DJ Shadow, Mike Shinoda and more.

