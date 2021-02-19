Deftones’ Chino Moreno features on Trippie Redd’s new song ‘GERONIMO’

Deftones frontman Chino Moreno has appeared on rapper Trippie Redd‘s new song ‘GERONIMO’.

The collaborative track appears on ‘NEON SHARK vs. Pegasus’, a newly-released deluxe edition of Trippie’s latest album ‘Pegasus’.

The reissue was executive produced by blink-182‘s Travis Barker, and contains 14 additional tracks, including collaborations with Machine Gun Kelly and blackbear.

His third studio album, the original version of ‘Pegasus’ arrived back in November of last year.

In a review of the album last year, NME said that while “there’s not a huge amount of sonic growth here… ‘Pegasus’ showcases a more mature Trippie Redd, and it’s a pleasure to watch him grow up in front of us all.”

Meanwhile, last year saw Moreno and his bandmates release a pair of Deftones projects. In September, the band released their ninth studio album ‘Ohms’. In a five-star review, NME said the alt-metal pioneers’ latest album “further [solidified] their status as the most interesting heavy metal band in the world.”

In December, the band released a 20th anniversary edition of their seminal LP ‘White Pony’ that included a remix compilation titled ‘Black Stallion’. The compilation included reworks of album tracks by the likes of Robert Smith, Purity Ring, DJ Shadow, Mike Shinoda and more.