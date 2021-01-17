Chip takes aim at Stormzy again on new single ’10 Commandments’

UK rapper Chip – fka Chipmunk – has taken aim at Stormzy once more, dissing the artist on his new single ’10 Commandments’.

The song, released on Friday January 15, sees Chip go on the attack, taking a scathing approach to sharing his sentiments about Stormzy, as he raps lines like, “Yo, one minute you’re on home invasions / Next minute you’re at strangers, paintin’” and “One minute it’s ‘F*ck the government, f*ck Boris’ / Next minute you’re tellin’ people ‘vote.’”

The track dropped just hours after Stormzy shared his new collaborative effort with Ghetts, ‘Skengman’.

Advertisement

Check out ’10 Commandments’ below:

’10 Commandments’ is the fourth diss song Chip has sent Stormzy’s way.

In October of last year, Chip blatantly sent for Stormzy on his single ‘Flowers’ (a double A-side release that included track ‘Killer MC’), when he began by accusing Stormzy of allegedly trying to “pull up” on him at his house: “I know where you live too, but that is not the point of this / Pull up, catch me lackin’, plan failed, there’s no avoidin’ this.”

Chip also called Stormzy a “fake-arse activist”, referenced his frequent collaborations with Ed Sheeran and suggested Stormzy show greater respect to Jay-Z.

Elsewhere, Stormzy fans also believe the artist took aim at Chip on the former’s Tion Wayne collaboration ‘I Dunno’, released last May, when he rapped, “Stormzy the goat but they really been doubtin’ / Came offline, I’ve been chillin’ in mountains / How about you, bro? I really sell albums.”

Advertisement

That track was preceded by another collaboration, ‘Waze’, between Chip, Skepta and Young Adz, in which the former can be heard calling out Stormzy on the lyrics “You ain’t even done ten years in this ting / Round here we don’t hear you’re a king, man will take your throne.”

More recently, Chip addressed his former beef with another rapper, Bugzy Malone, the pair collaborating on ‘Notorious’, released last week and set to appear on Malone’s new album, ‘The Resurrection’, out February 12.

Malone and Chip were involved in an infamous feud that had them sharing diss tracks from 2015.