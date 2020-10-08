Listen to Chip take shots at Stormzy on fiery new diss track ‘Flowers’

Chip has taken aim at Stormzy on his fierce new diss track ‘Flowers’ — you can listen to it below.

The north London rapper dropped two new tracks last night (October 7) by accompanying ‘Flowers’ with the track ‘Killer MC’.

Some fans believed that Stormzy targeted Chip back in May during his verse on Tion Wayne’s song ‘I Dunno’ where he rapped: “Is he sending for me? I dunno / What them boy there sell first week? I dunno… Wait, look, I thought I heard shots but the shoe don’t fit.”

That track followed on from Chip’s verse on his Skepta and Young Adz collaboration ‘Waze’, which appeared to call Stormzy out with the lyrics: “You ain’t even done ten years in this ting / Round here we don’t hear you’re a king, man will take your throne.”

On ‘Flowers’, Chip starts by accusing Stormzy of allegedly trying to “pull up” on him at his house: “I know where you live too, but that is not the point of this / Pull up, catch me lackin’, plan failed, there’s no avoidin’ this.

“Dunno what you heard about Essex but it’s calm, darg / And they ain’t used to black people screamin’ down the car parks / So let me ask you this, Mr. Road Man, ’cause you don’t get the program / It seems like you wanna lose it all.”

Chip also calls Stormzy a “fake-arse activist” (adding “stop it, you’re hardly 2Pac”), brings up his frequent collaborations with Ed Sheeran (“stick with Ed Sheeran, he gon’ tell you ’bout Chip’s pen”) and suggests that Stormzy should show more respect to Jay-Z.

“‘G.O.A.T.’ means the greatest of all time, to me, that’s Jay-Z,” Chip raps. “I see you tryna play him down in interviews, you crazy?”

You can hear Chip’s other new song ‘Killer MC’, during which he raps “didn’t ever really wanna be a killer MC / But man crossed the linе, I’m a killer MC”, in the above video.

Chip recently featured on Dizzee Rascal’s track ‘L.L.L.L (Love Life Live Large)’.