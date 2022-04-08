Chlöe returns with new single ‘Treat Me’ – watch video now

Chlöe, one half of American sister singer-songwriter duo Chloe x Halle, has shared her new solo single ‘Treat Me’ – watch the video below.

The track follows on from her debut single ‘Have Mercy’, which was released last September. A snippet of the track had previously gone viral on TikTok before its official release.

Chlöe gave her debut live performance of the song at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, and was widely praised for the memorable set, which included dramatic green screen visuals and dynamic choreography.

‘Treat Me’ is the second single from the artist’s as-yet-unannounced debut album. The soulful song prominently samples Bubba Sparxxx’s 2005 hit ‘Ms. New Booty’ with the Ying Yang Twins.

In the Diana Kunst-directed music video, Chlöe performs the track in a variety of situations as voyeurs look on. The video includes seductive dance routines all the way through, in black and white and colour.

“Just got home and got super emotional… can’t wait for y’all to see the video tonight. man. i think it beats HM but lemme know what y’all think after,” Chlöe wrote on Twitter ahead of the song’s release.

She last performed with her sister Halle in 2020, when they embarked on the tour for their second studio album ‘Ungodly Hour’. The album charted in the Billboard Top 20 and included their most successful single to date, ‘Do It’.

The pair dressed up as Spice Girls‘ Scary and Posh respectively for a televised performance of ‘Do It’ at the 2020 GLAAD Awards. Joining the sisters were three notable RuPaul’s Drag Race alum – Naomi Smalls as Ginger Spice, Mayhem Miller as Baby Spice and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo as Sporty Spice.

In September 2020, the sister duo enlisted the help of Doja Cat, City Girls and Mulatto for a remix of their single, ‘Do It’.

Last year, Chloe x Halle shared a cover of Ray Charles’ ‘Georgia On My Mind’ for an ESPN commercial ahead of the Masters golf tournament in April.

Towards the end of the year, Halle Bailey also shared an intricate cover of Radiohead’s ‘Creep’ on TikTok. “My version of creepppp this song was in my head all day i had to sing it to get it out!,” Bailey said.

The singer and actress will be portraying Ariel in the upcoming live-action Disney film The Little Mermaid, which is due out in 2023.