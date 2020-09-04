Chloe x Halle enlist Doja Cat, City Girls and Mulatto for ‘Do It’ remix

Chloe x Halle have linked up with Doja Cat, City Girls and Mulatto for a remix of their single, ‘Do It’.

Chloe x Halle and City Girls teased the collaboration in the hours preceding its release, with City Girls member JT hinting that a link-up with another all-female duo was coming out. Chloe x Halle then retweeted JT’s tweet, adding “👀”.

Listen to the all-star remix below:

Advertisement

‘Do It’ was originally released as the lead single to Chloe x Halle’s second studio album, ‘Ungodly Hour’, which came out in June.

It’s one of first tracks Doja Cat has hopped on since she was featured on ‘Pussy Talk‘, the second single from City Girls’ second studio album ‘City On Lock’, which also came out in June.

While still relatively fresh off the release of her latest album ‘Hot Pink’, Doja Cat recently revealed that her next album, which is apparently dancehall and afro-beat inspired, is on its way.

“I have my album coming, can’t say when,” she replied. “I really wanna make it a surprise, I don’t wanna say too much.”

Advertisement

Mulatto released her debut studio album, ‘Queen of Da Souf’, just over a fortnight ago in late August, which also features a collaboration with City Girls. She also recently had a cameo in the widely-circulated music video for Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s ‘WAP’.