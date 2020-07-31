Chloe x Halle pay tribute to Spice Girls in 2020 GLAAD Awards performance of ‘Do It’

Chloe x Halle have dressed up as Spice Girls‘ Scary and Posh respectively for their latest televised performance of ‘Do It’ – this time for the 2020 GLAAD Awards.

Joining the sisters are three notable RuPaul’s Drag Race alum – Naomi Smalls as Ginger Spice, Mayhem Miller as Baby Spice and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo as Sporty Spice.

The performance was filmed at iconic West Hollywood gay nightclub, The Chapel at The Abbey. Watch it below:

‘Do It’ is the lead single from the Beyoncé-mentored duo’s second album, ‘Ungodly Hour’, which dropped earlier this year. It was preceded by second single ‘Forgive Me’.

Halle Bailey made headlines by herself last year after she was cast as Ariel in Disney’s remake of The Little Mermaid.

“Dream come true,” Chloe x Halle posted from their Twitter account at the time of the announcement.

Halle later responded to backlash around the announcement of her casting as the iconic character, with hashtags like #NotMyAriel appearing on the internet.

She seemed unbothered however, telling Variety: “I just feel like this role is something bigger than me, and greater. And it’s going to be beautiful.”

“I’m just so excited to be a part of it.”