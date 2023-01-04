Choi Yena to release first single album ‘Love War’ this month

Choi Yena is set to return with new music this month by releasing the single album, ‘Love War’.

The former IZ*ONE vocalist first teased new music earlier this week on January 2, with a cryptic teaser of what seems to be gloved hands holding each other. Choi later announces new details about her forthcoming project, now revealed to be titled ‘Love War’ in a promotion schedule shared earlier today (January 4).

Although specifics about the record’s tracklist are still unavailable, ‘Love War’ is billed as Choi’s first single album, and will be released in full on January 16 at 6pm KST.

‘Love War’ will arrive a little over five months after the K-pop idol dropped her sophomore mini-album ‘Smartphone’ in August last year, led by its title track of the same name. Choi is credited as co-lyricist on that song and two of the four B-sides on the record, ‘Make U Smile’ and ‘WithOrWithout’.

Prior to ‘Smartphone”s release, Choi made her debut as a soloist last January with her debut EP’ ‘Smiley’, headlined by a lead single of the same name that features vocals from singer-songwriter BIBI. Of the five tracks on the record, the singer participated in writing four, namely ‘Smiley’, ‘Lxxk 2 U’, ‘Pretty Boys’ and ‘Before Anyone Else’, the last of which she also helped compose.

Choi was also among a five-idol collaboration at the recent Gayo Daejejeon music festival – completed by former LOONA singer Chuu, (G)I-DLE’s Yuqi, Weki Meki’s Choi Yoo-jung, and OH MY GIRL’s Arin – where they performed a special cover of KARA’s hit 2011 single ‘Step’. The performance roped in singers born in the year 1999 – the Year of the Rabbit in the lunar calendar – to celebrate the new year. The original track was first released in 2011, which was notably the last Year of the Rabbit.