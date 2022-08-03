Choi Yena brings out her gamer side in new music video for ‘Smartphone’

Former IZ*ONE member and soloist Choi Yena has released the music video for ‘Smartphone’, the title track of her sophomore mini-album of the same name.

In the vibrant visual, Choi is a gamer who guides an avatar of herself through a playground filled with whimsical mascots, eventually stopping at a shooting game inspired by the Five Nights at Freddy’s franchise.

“Mix and match as you like / Airplane in my hands / No matter where you’re going or what you’re going to do, get connected / This star is too narrow to contain me,” Choi sings.

Advertisement

Apart from the title track, ‘Smartphone’ includes four other songs – two of which credit Choi as lyrics co-writer. The idol is credited as one of the writers for B-sides ‘Make U Smile’ and ‘WithOrWithout’, as well as title track ‘Smartphone’. Other tracks on the record include ‘Lemon-Aid’ and U’.

‘Smartphone’ arrives nearly eight months after the singer’s solo debut with ‘Smiley’ in January, which was led by the single of the same title. That single, which included vocals from South Korean singer-songwriter BIBI, made it to NME’s list of the 15 best K-pop songs of 2022 so far.

Choi is one of three former IZ*ONE members to have officially debuted as a soloist, following former leader Kwon Eun-bi in April and vocalist Jo Yu-ri last October.