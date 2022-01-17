Choi Yena spreads joy in whimsical video for ‘Smiley’, featuring BIBI

Former IZ*ONE member Choi Yena has officially made her debut as a soloist.

Today (January 17), the 22-year-old idol unveiled a bubbly new music video for her debut single ‘Smiley’ featuring singer-songwriter BIBI. Her mini-album of the same title was also released at the same time.

In the vibrant new visual, Choi embarks on a mission to bring smiles to the faces of patrons of a hotel, urging them to get up and dance with her. When she leaves, BIBI shows up as a villain and begins to frighten the patrons and staff.

“And I say hey, I’m gonna make it smile smile smile away / I’ll make a beautiful smile and let it go / Just smile away, just smile away / To forget about pain, sadness and loneliness,” sings Choi on the upbeat chorus.

The newly released mini-album ‘Smiley’ comprises five tracks. The singer participated the writing of four of the tracks, namely ‘Smiley’, ‘Lxxk 2 U’, ‘Pretty Boys’ and ‘Before Anyone Else’, the latter of which she also helped compose.

Choi is now the third ex-IZ*ONE member to have debuted as a soloist, after former leader Kwon Eun-bi and vocalist Jo Yu-ri. Meanwhile, former members An Yu-jin and Jang Won-young made their debut in the girl group IVE last December with the single ‘Eleven’.

