Chris Brown sexual assault lawsuit dismissed after singer settles out of court

A sexual assault lawsuit against Chris Brown has been dismissed after the singer has settled out of court.

In 2018, an unknown woman identified as Jane Doe filed a lawsuit against Brown, alleging that she was raped multiple times by a man named Lowell Grissom Jr. while attending a party at the singer’s home in February 2017.

The complaint, as described in a previous statement made by Gloria Allred, one of the woman’s lawyers, alleged sexual battery, gender violence, assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence, and more.

“The lawsuit alleges that while she was at Brown’s house, the plaintiff became the victim of horrific sexual assault, which are described in our lawsuit,” Allred said during a press conference captured by TMZ. “This is one of the most horrific sexual assault cases that I have ever seen and our client Jane Doe has been severely traumatised by what she was forced to suffer.”

According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, Jane Doe filed a dismissal last week for all parties involved. Pitchfork confirmed the dismissal via documents filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court on April 16.

Now, it has been reported by E! News that the woman’s lawyer, Gloria Allred has confirmed that Brown privately settled the lawsuit.

Last year, Chris Brown was involved in a back and forth with Scottish band Chvrches following comments they made about him being an “abuser.”

The Glasgow band took to social media to express their disappointment in recent collaborator Marshmello‘s decision to work with both Tyga and Chris Brown.

“We are really upset, confused and disappointed by Marshmello’s choice to work with Tyga and Chris Brown,” the band, who teamed up with the EDM artist on ‘Here With Me’, said. “We like and respect Mello as a person but working with people who are predators and abusers enables, excuses and ultimately tacitly endorses that behaviour. That is not something we can or will stand behind.”

Leaving a comment on one of their Instagram posts, Brown fired back at the band, writing on an Instagram post: “BUNCH OF LOSERS. these are the type of people I wish walked in front of a speeding bus full of mental patients. Keep groveling over you own insecurities and hatred. IM BLACK AND PROUD. AND I KNOW ITS HURTS THAT U GUYS ARE STRUGGLING WIT LIFE OR PEACE SO U ARE FORCED TO SEE MY SUCCESS. You aren’t even #2 (REMEMBER 2nd place only means YOU LOST FIRST! TA-TA. GOODDAY PEASANTS.”