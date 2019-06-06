Chris Brown and Drake announce collaboration

They'll join forces on 'No Guidance'

Drake and Chris Brown have ditched their past rivalries to collaborate together on Brown’s next album.

‘No Guidance’ is one of 37 tracks on the record, which will also include collaborations with the likes of Justin Bieber, Lil Jon, Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj.

Teasing the collaboration, Brown wrote on Instagram: “SUMMER TIME BOUT TO GET ALOT HOTTER.”

The collaboration comes after the pair buried the hatchet when Brown was introduced as a special guest during one of Drake’s shows in 2018. The pair had previously been involved in an ongoing feud which dated back to 2010, believed to be linked to a love rivalry over Rihanna.

Last month, Brown came under fire after he responded to Chvrches for calling him an abuser.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Taking to social media to express their disappointment in recent collaborator Marshmello‘s decision to work with both Tyga and Chris Brown, Chvrches wrote: “We are really upset, confused and disappointed by Marshmello’s choice to work with Tyga and Chris Brown.”

Leaving a comment on one of their Instagram posts, Brown responded by saying: “BUNCH OF LOSERS. these are the type of people I wish walked in front of a speeding bus full of mental patients. Keep groveling over you own insecurities and hatred. IM BLACK AND PROUD. AND I KNOW ITS HURTS THAT U GUYS ARE STRUGGLING WIT LIFE OR PEACE SO U ARE FORCED TO SEE MY SUCCESS. You aren’t even #2 (REMEMBER 2nd place only means YOU LOST FIRST! TA-TA. GOODDAY PEASANTS.”

In 2009, Chris Brown was charged with felony assault after an altercation with his then-girlfriend Rihanna the night before the Grammys. Pleading guilty to the charge, he was sentenced to five years probation and 1,400 hours of community service.