NewsMusic News

Chris Brown announced for Wireless 2022 in Crystal Palace and Birmingham

The shows will be the singer's first in the UK for 12 years

By Damian Jones
Chris Brown
Rapper Chris Brown performs onstage during day two of Rolling Loud Los Angeles at NOS Events Center on December 11, 2021 in San Bernardino, California CREDIT: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Chris Brown has joined the line-up for this year’s Wireless Festival.

After returning to action in 2021, Wireless 2022 will take place across three sites – two in London, one in Birmingham – in July.

Brown will be performing at the Crystal Palace and Birmingham legs of the event on July 1 and July 8 respectively. He will not be appearing at the Finsbury Park leg of Wireless.

Advertisement

The shows will be Brown’s first live concerts in the UK for 12 years. You can purchase tickets here.

A$AP Rocky will headline the festival on the Friday night in Crystal Palace while J. Cole and Tyler, The Creator will top the bill on Saturday (July 2) and Sunday (July 3). Dave, Cardi B and Cole will headline the Birmingham leg from July 7-9.

Other acts performing at Wireless include Megan Thee StallionDoja Cat, Nicki Minaj, SZA, Burna Boy, Baby KeemJack HarlowPlayboi CartiRoddy RicchLittle SimzPolo GSummer Walker and Central Cee.

Last year’s Wireless Festival featured headline performances from Future, Skepta and Migos along with a surprise appearance from Drake.

Brown is a controversial figure who has rarely been to the UK since he assaulted Rihanna before the 2009 Grammy Awards. He was later found guilty of felony assault.

Advertisement

In 2019 he was involved in a back-and-forth with the Scottish band CHVRCHES following comments they made about him being an “abuser”.

Last year, criminal charges for an alleged case of battery against Brown were dropped.

A sexual lawsuit was also brought against Brown in 2018 when a woman identified only as Jane Doe alleged she was raped by another guest at a party hosted by Brown in 2017. She filed a lawsuit the following year, with a dismissal occurring in 2020 after Brown settled out of court.

Advertisement
Advertisement