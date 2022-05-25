Chris Brown announced for Wireless 2022 in Crystal Palace and Birmingham

Chris Brown has joined the line-up for this year’s Wireless Festival.

After returning to action in 2021, Wireless 2022 will take place across three sites – two in London, one in Birmingham – in July.

Brown will be performing at the Crystal Palace and Birmingham legs of the event on July 1 and July 8 respectively. He will not be appearing at the Finsbury Park leg of Wireless.

The shows will be Brown’s first live concerts in the UK for 12 years. You can purchase tickets here.

A$AP Rocky will headline the festival on the Friday night in Crystal Palace while J. Cole and Tyler, The Creator will top the bill on Saturday (July 2) and Sunday (July 3). Dave, Cardi B and Cole will headline the Birmingham leg from July 7-9.

You asked? We deliver…ALWAYS 😏 For the first time in 12 years… @chrisbrown will return to the UK to shut down Crystal Palace and Birmingham 🔥 Grab these final tickets before it’s too late 👇https://t.co/oifzEoGAgW#GopuffxWireless pic.twitter.com/SFVkCn1EBd — Wireless Festival (@WirelessFest) May 25, 2022

Other acts performing at Wireless include Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj, SZA, Burna Boy, Baby Keem, Jack Harlow, Playboi Carti, Roddy Ricch, Little Simz, Polo G, Summer Walker and Central Cee.

Last year’s Wireless Festival featured headline performances from Future, Skepta and Migos along with a surprise appearance from Drake.

Brown is a controversial figure who has rarely been to the UK since he assaulted Rihanna before the 2009 Grammy Awards. He was later found guilty of felony assault.

In 2019 he was involved in a back-and-forth with the Scottish band CHVRCHES following comments they made about him being an “abuser”.

Last year, criminal charges for an alleged case of battery against Brown were dropped.

A sexual lawsuit was also brought against Brown in 2018 when a woman identified only as Jane Doe alleged she was raped by another guest at a party hosted by Brown in 2017. She filed a lawsuit the following year, with a dismissal occurring in 2020 after Brown settled out of court.