Chris Brown sued for allegedly drugging and raping woman

Chris Brown is being sued for allegedly drugging and raping a woman.

According to reports in TMZ and Rolling Stone, the lawsuit claims that the assault took place in 2020 on December 30 near Diddy’s home on Miami Star Island.

The alleged victim claims she was on a yacht in the area when Brown offered her a drink.

The lawsuit alleges she then had “a sudden, unexplained change in consciousness” after Brown filled her drink a second time, resulting in her feeling “physically unstable.”

After this, it claims she was led to a bedroom where Brown closed the door and refused to let her leave.

The complaint goes on to allege that Brown undressed and raped her, and that after he ejaculated inside her, announced “he was ‘done’”.

It further claims that Brown demanded Doe take an emergency contraceptive the following day.

Brown responded on Instagram Stories to the $20million (£15 million) lawsuit, writing: “I HOPE YALL SEE THIS PATTERN OF 🧢 [lying] whenever im releasing music or projects, ‘THEY’ try to pull some real bullshit.”

NME has reached out to representatives for Brown and Diddy for comment.

Back in October, it was reported that Brown wouldn’t face criminal charges for an alleged case of battery that took place in June.

Brown had been under police investigation after a woman alleged the musician, 32, had “smacked the back of her head.”

As reported by TMZ, police were called to Brown’s home in San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles County, California, where the alleged victim showed no evidence of injury.

Brown’s misdemeanour charge was later dismissed – as reported in Rolling Stone. “It was rejected because of insufficient evidence,” commented a spokesman for the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office, Rob Wilcox, providing no further statement.

Brown has been accused of assault multiple times in the past. A sexual lawsuit was brought against Brown in 2018 when a woman identified only as Jane Doe alleged she was raped by another guest at a party hosted by Brown in 2017. She filed a lawsuit the following year, with a dismissal occurring in 2020 after Brown settled out of court.

Also in 2017, Brown’s ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran was awarded a restraining order against Brown after he allegedly “told a few people that he was going to kill me” and said that he was going to “take me out” and “shoot me”, according to Tran.

Brown was notably convicted in 2009 for assaulting his then-girlfriend Rihanna. The singer was sentenced to five years’ probation and 180 days of community labour and was required to attend a domestic violence counselling programme for one year.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.