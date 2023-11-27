Chris Brown denies being anti-Semitic after dancing to Kanye West’s controversial new song

Chris Brown has denied being anti-Semitic after he was seen dancing to Kanye West‘s controversial new track.

A video circulating social media showed the ‘Wall To Wall’ singer dancing with West to the latter’s new song ‘Vultures’ at a party in Dubai. The song marks West’s return after he was hit with a raft of anti-Semitism allegations last year and sees him directly address the accusations before potentially adding fuel to them with the lyrics: “How I’m anti-Semitic, I just fucked a Jewish bitch.”

After receiving backlash for dancing to the track, specifically to that controversial line, Brown took to his Instagram stories to share that he is not anti-Semitic. “In no way shape or form am I antisemetic (sic)!!! I’m pro life and I make music for the entire world!!!!!!,” began his message.

Kanye West, Chris Brown, Ty Dolla Sign, Bump J, Vory, Cyhi The Prynce and more listening to Ye’s song "Vultures" at his party in Dubai. pic.twitter.com/Itl7wF0Uxt — XXL Magazine (@XXL) November 24, 2023

He continued: “So please do not get tricked into thinking I spread hate or am kool with it (sic)! This [is] for the million of young kids that look up to [me] and may be confused.”

Accusations of anti-Semitism were first levelled against West in October 2022 after he said that he would go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE”, whom he claims have a link with Black people. An ex-staffer at TMZ has also claimed that the rapper once praised “Hitler and the Nazis” during an interview with the site.

More recently, it was alleged that West drew a swastika in a meeting with Adidas about his Yeezy footwear line, and former employees of the company suggested he had been engaging in anti-Semitic behaviour since early meetings in 2013.