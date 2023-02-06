Chris Brown hits out at Robert Glasper after losing Best R&B Album Grammy

Chris Brown has reacted to losing out on the Best R&B Album Grammy to Robert Glasper.

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards took place last night (February 5) in Los Angeles, where Beyoncé and Harry Styles lead the winners at the event.

Brown was nominated for the Best R&B Album for last year’s ‘Breezy (Deluxe)’, but lost out to Robert Glasper who won for his album ‘Black Radio III’.

Taking to his Instagram Stories last night, Brown posted a picture of the new Grammy winner with the caption: “Y’all playing. Who da fuck is this?” along with a series of crying emojis (via Billboard).

“Who the fuck is Robert Glasper,” the singer continued. “I’ma keep kicking y’all ass respectfully.”

In two more now-deleted Stories, Brown wrote: “I gotta get my skills up…Ima start playing the harmonica.”

Another Photoshopped picture showed Brown playing the harmonica, writing: “New Level Unlocked! Harmonica Breezy.”

Glasper also beat Lucky Daye‘s ‘Candy Drip’, Mary J. Blige‘s ‘Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)’ and PJ Morton’s ‘Watch The Sun’.

Beyoncé took home the most awards this year, making history by becoming the artist with the most Grammy wins of all time. She picked up awards including Best Dance/Electronic Recording, Best Dance/Electronic Music Album, Best Traditional R&B Performance and Best R&B Song.

The big four awards went to Styles (Album Of The Year), Lizzo (Record Of The Year), Bonnie Raitt (Song Of The Year) and Samara Joy (Best New Artist).

Further history was made when actor Viola Davis achieved EGOT status with her first Grammy win, while Kim Petras became the first transgender woman to win Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. She honoured late DJ and producer SOPHIE during her acceptance speech.

You can find the full list of winners here, and also check out the best moments from the 2023 awards here.