Chris Brown says he’s “tired” of the hate he still gets

Chris Brown has taken to Instagram to rant about the “hate” he still gets for a “mistake” he made when he was younger.

Earlier this week, singer Kiely Williams criticised Brown for his upcoming collaboration with Chlöe Bailey. “Let him come out with his own record—so genius, so captivating that it makes us all forget HE BEATS WOMEN. He can’t so he won’t. So what does he do?

“He slowly creeps back into the mainstream by getting small nods for features on Black Women’s merit. Black women who are more talented, more worthy, but give him the okay,” she wrote.

Brown responded with a slew of insults before ranting about how he’s still seen as an abuser.

During the outburst, Brown wrote: “If y’all still hate me for a mistake I made as a 17-year-old, please kiss my whole entire ass. I’m fucking 33. I’m so tired of y’all running with this narrative.”

“Where are the cancel culture with these white artist that date underage women [or] beat the fuck out their wives,” he added.

“Oh. That’s right. They are your buddies. No more fake love from me. Stay out [of] my way or get fran over. Simple as that. None of you and I mean none of you can fuck with me.”

Brown then shared images of Sean Penn, Mel Gibson, Nicolas Cage, Ozzy Osbourne, Tommy Lee, Emma Roberts, Carmen Electra and Josh Brolin (via Billboard).

In 2009, Brown assaulted Rihanna and was later found guilty of felony assault.

Brown has since faced a slew of other legal battles in recent years, including potential jail time for owning a pet monkey and a lawsuit over an alleged dog attack involving his housekeeper. In 2021, Brown was reportedly under police investigation over the alleged battery of a woman, charges that were later dropped due to “insufficient evidence”.

Last year, Brown was accused of “pure theft” after claims that he took a $1.1million (£915,750) performance fee for a hurricane benefit concert that he pulled out of.

Responding to the rant, Blueface (who Brown mentioned in his Instagram posts) said: “I get it. The bitch hit me, it’s funny, I hit her back. … I totally get it. That would be the most irritating thing ever. But you gotta play the cards that you was dealt.”

In a 2017 documentary, Brown said he felt like a “monster” for physically assaulting Rihanna, admitting that he “really hit her” and that there were “too many verbal fights, physical fights.”

However, Brown was criticised by domestic abuse charities for apparently “blaming” Rihanna for what he did to her.

Sandra Horley, CEO of Refuge, told Harper’s Bazaar UK: “Whatever goes wrong in a relationship, no man has a right to hit his partner. We all say and do things we later regret, but domestic violence does not ‘take two’.”

Horley added: “No woman can make a man hit her; violence is a choice he makes and he alone is responsible for it. Blaming the victim is another way perpetrators maintain control over their victims–it shifts the responsibility to the woman. Manipulating her into thinking she is responsible is a ploy abusers use to deflect from their violent and controlling behaviour.”