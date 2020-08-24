Upcoming Chris Cornell biopic ‘Black Days’ not approved by his estate

Black Days, the upcoming film set to document the last days of Chris Cornell‘s life, has reportedly not been approved by his estate.

A representative for Cornell’s estate told Pitchfork that the film is “not sanctioned or approved by the estate”. The representative also added that “no one contacted the estate for any information”.

The film was recently revealed to commence filming next month and will be produced by Los Angeles-based film production company AmeriFilms LLC and Road Rage Films, the former of which appears to be run by Johnny Holiday, who records music under the alias Kid Memphis. Holiday also notably starred in the 2005 Johnny Cash biopic Walk the Line as singer-songwriter Carl Perkins.

Advertisement

Cornell died in 2017 after being found hanged in his room at the MGM Grand Detroit hotel. The Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman was 52 years old.

Last week, Cornell’s memorial statue in his hometown of Seattle was vandalised and covered with white paint. The bronze statue was originally erected in front of Seattle’s Museum of Pop Culture on October 7, 2017.

Cornell’s widow Vicky issued a statement on social media in response.

“My children and I are heartbroken to learn of the vandalization of Chris’s statue at the Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle,” she wrote.

“The statue is not only a work of art but a tribute to Chris, his incomparable musical legacy and everything that he stood for. It represents Chris, who is beloved not only in Seattle, but worldwide.”