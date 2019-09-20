Chris Cornell’s daughter Toni releases song produced by her late father

It’s called ‘Far Away Places’

Chris Cornell’s daughter Toni Cornell has released her first single ‘Far Away Places’, which was produced by her late father.

The song, Variety reports, was produced by the Soundgarden frontman in his home studio in Miami in February 2017, three months before his death. Toni, who turned 15 on September 18, wrote this song when she was 12 years old.

“Who would I give a key? Who will be there for me? Who’s going to show me how to trust / To trust somebody, to trust somebody, to trust somebody else / Without losing myself,” Toni sings on the track. Listen to the song below:

Far Away Places

‘Far Away Places’ was featured in a 2018 short film of the same name. It was directed by 18-year-old writer and director Tatiana Shanks, who is a friend of the Cornell family, and premiered last year at various international film festivals.

In June, Toni made an appearance at a tribute show for Chris Cornell in Los Angeles to perform Bob Marley’s ‘Redemption Song’ with Bob’s son Ziggy. And last year, to mark Father’s Day, Toni released a previously unheard duet of Sinead O’Connor’s ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ she’d recorded with her father.

“Our special connection was always the arts,” Toni wrote in an open letter addressed to her father in June 2017. “Poems, books, music, writing. We both have a unconditional love for it.”