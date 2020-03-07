Chris Cornell‘s daughter donates $20,000 to charity from ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ duet

Chris Cornell’s daughter has donated $20,000 to charity from the proceeds she made from her cover of Sinead O’Connor’s ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’, on which she collaborated with her late father.

Toni Cornell shared her special take on the Prince-penned classic to mark Father’s Day in 2018. The Soundgarden frontman had recorded the track with Toni when she was 12 years old.

Now, Toni has taken to Instagram to reveal that she is donating $20,000 (£15,300) of the song’s proceeds to the International Rescue Committee, a humanitarian aid organisation which provides refugees with support.

Toni made the announcement alongside a photograph of herself as a young child with her father yesterday (March 6). You can see that post below.

“Nothing compares to you daddy…” she wrote in the caption. “I will keep the promise and always speak out for those who do not have a voice. Today I’m donating $20,000 from the proceeds of our cover of Nothing Compares 2 U to the IRC.”

She added: “I’m proud and honored to continue your legacy. I love you. I miss you.”

Chris Cornell debuted his solo version of ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ back in 2015 and released a studio version the following year after Prince‘s death. You can listen to Toni and Chris Cornell’s version above.

Upon sharing her duet with her father in 2018, Toni wrote of her time in the studio with her father: “Recording this song with you was a special and amazing experience I wish I could repeat 100 times over and I know you would too.”

Meanwhile, the surviving members of Soundgarden recently claimed that they found out about Chris Cornell‘s death after it was announced on the band’s Facebook page.