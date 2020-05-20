Chris Cornell’s daughter has launched a mental health awareness podcast in her father’s memory

In the week marking the third anniversary of Chris Cornell‘s death his daughter, Lily Cornell Silver, has announced a mental health awareness podcast in his memory.

Taking to her Instagram to share details of the interview series, Mind Wide Open, the daughter of the Soundgarden frontman revealed she will hone in on key mental health topics.

Silver said the podcast will feature a range of guests from “mental health professional, public figures, peers, and others who will share their stories and struggles, as well as provide knowledge and insight”.

Advertisement

“My goal for this project is simple: to help normalize the open discussion of mental health,” Silver wrote. “Now more than ever, people are struggling with mental wellness as well as the collective trauma, stress, loss, and grief triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This pandemic highlights how few resources are widely available. I want to create a dedicated space that prioritizes mental and emotional balance and allows for candid, unapologetic discussions.”

Mind Wide Open will debut on Silver’s Instagram, with her first guest being Laura van Dernoot Lipsky, founder and director of The Trauma Stewardship Institute.

Silver’s younger sister, Toni Cornell, has also paid tribute to their late father through several musical endeavours. Silver’s younger sibling donated $20,000 of the proceeds from her cover of Sinead O’Connor’s ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’, a collaborative duet with her late father, to a humanitarian aid organisation.

Most recently, Toni gave an acoustic rendition of ‘Hunger Strike’ by Temple Of The Dog – a supergroup led by Cornell and members of Pearl Jam – at a coronavirus benefit concert.

Advertisement

May 18 marked three years since Cornell’s passing.