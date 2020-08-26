Chris Cornell’s widow corrects “misinformation” after statue vandalised

Chris Cornell‘s widow Vicky has addressed “misinformation” around the vandalising of the singer’s statue in Seattle.

Last week, it was reported that an unknown vandal defaced the bronze statue by covering it with white paint.

“My children and I are heartbroken to learn of the vandalisation of Chris’s statue at the Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle,” Vicky wrote as the news was broken.

“The statue is not only a work of art but a tribute to Chris, his incomparable musical legacy and everything that he stood for. It represents Chris, who is beloved not only in Seattle, but worldwide.”

Sharing a new post about who was responsible for the vandalism via Chris Cornell’s official Instagram account, Vicky added: “I know the news of the vandalism was as heartbreaking to many of you as it was to our family. So I wanted to share this with you and clarify the misinformation that continues to be spread online about supposed rioters and ‘save the children’ protestors being responsible for this senseless based on a image being circulated showing writing on the sidewalk…

“A few days prior to the vandalism, someone wrote in sidewalk chalk ‘Save the Children’ in front of the statue. It rained the night before. Consequently, by Thursday AM when the vandalism occurred, much of the chalk writing was gone leaving only the words ‘Children.'”

She added: “Sadly, the same accounts involved in spreading this false narrative are the very ones who previously ‘liked’ posts wishing/encouraging that someone would deface Chris’ statue. It is heartbreaking to think that anyone would wish for such a senseless act. It is equally upsetting to now see these same people falsely blaming others.

“We would appreciate it if those accounts would stop spreading misinformation and fomenting discord, as it tarnishes Chris’ legacy, masks the truth, and hurts those who Chris loved as well as Chris’ true fans.”

Earlier this week, it was revealed that a new Chris Cornell biopic called Black Days is in the works, though the late Soundgarden singer’s estate have said that the film is not officially authorised.

Cornell died by suicide on May 18, 2017. He was 52 years old.