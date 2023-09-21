Chris Evans given the all-clear after cancer surgery

Co-presenter Vassos Alexander read out the email, which said: “I have forwarded the pathology report. It is excellent news. There is no residual disease. You have the all-clear.”

Evans added: “And so, at quarter-to-four last Thursday, I had cancer and at quarter-to-five, I didn’t. And I just found that out last night.

“And that’s because time is your biggest weapon against it, if you have an abundance of it, and its biggest weapon against you if you have a lack of it.”

Evans went on to urge listeners who are experiencing cancer symptoms to get checked: “If you’re worried about anything, just bear in mind the fact that eight weeks ago I was diagnosed with cancer and now I don’t have it at all.

“And that’s why you just need to attend to things. And it’s really tough, because for years I was the guy who wouldn’t go anywhere near that. But you know, times have changed, thank God.”

Evans, who is also known for hosting TFI Friday, Top Gear and The One Show, had a skin cancer scare in 2020, and was tested for the disease after discovering marks on his body. He also had a prostate cancer scare back in 2015.