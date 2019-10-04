‘Dicknose’ Chris Fehn hopes he will rejoin Slipknot “someday”

The percussionist was removed from the band earlier this year after filing a lawsuit against them

Former Slipknot percussionist Chris Fehn aka Dicknose has said that he hopes to rejoin the band “someday”.

The member parted ways with Slipknot back in March after he launched legal action against the band over a pay dispute.

Now, Fehn has replied to a fan on Instagram, stating that he hopes to return to the band at some point in the future.

After posting a photo on Instagram with his son, captioned “Sorry for the delay in my posts. I think you can all understand. New life. Dad. Loving it!!!”, Instagram user zacharygarcia5606 responded, saying “Pls go back to Slipknot,” to which Fehn simply replied “someday”. See the exchange below.

A public court record of Fehn’s lawsuit, which was filed on March 13, is available to view online. The suit has been filed against a number of parties, including two versions of ‘Slipknot, Incorporated’ (one in New York, and one in California), Knot Merch and Knot Touring LLCs, the band’s business manager Robert Shore and current Slipknot members Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan and Corey Taylor.

Fehn is suing the defendants for two counts of “breach of fiduciary duty,” one count of “breach of implied in fact contract” and one count of “unjust enrichment”.

In a statement at the time of Fehn’s sacking, Slipknot said: “Chris knows why he is no longer a part of Slipknot. We are disappointed that he chose to point fingers and manufacture claims, rather than doing what was necessary to continue to be a part of Slipknot. We would have preferred he not take the path that he has, but evolution in all things is a necessary part of this life.”

When asked about the situation in an interview back in August, Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor said: “The less I say about Chris Fehn, the better”.

Slipknot released their sixth studio album ‘We Are Not Your Kind’ in August. In a five-star review of the record, NME‘s Jordan Bassett said: “The ‘Knot’s sixth album is an astonishing record: a roaring, horrifying delve into the guts of the band’s revulsion, a primal scream of endlessly inventive extreme metal and searing misanthropy.”