Chris, FKA Christine and the Queens, opens up about gender identity and Redcar album

Chris, the French singer formerly known as Christine and the Queens, has spoken about his gender identity, pronouns, and the new moniker for his forthcoming album.

In the three-minute video posted to TikTok last week (August 18) in French, Chris said: “I’ve been a man for a year now – a little more officially in my family and in my relationship. It is a long process.” Chris has also update his pronouns to he/him on social media.

The artist’s new album, ‘Redcar les adorables étoiles’, will be released under the name Christine and the Queens presents Redcar. You can listen to his latest song ‘Je te vois enfin’ below.

Speaking about the new name, he added: “Redcar, like all my poetry and philosophy, is poetry and philosophy that helps me be successful.”

Gender and sexuality has been a recurring topic of discussion for Chris over the years. The musician spoke to the BBC about his views on gender and sexual identity back in 2016, in which he explained that he doesn’t see gender as “an obstacle” or “a definition”.

Asked what being pansexual meant, he replied: “It means that I can fall in love with someone regardless of their gender, regardless of how they define themselves. I don’t really see that as an obstacle, as a definition.”

Last month (July 6), Chris announced his third studio album ‘Redcar les adorables étoiles’ and shared details of a new live show.

Following on from 2018’s acclaimed ‘Chris’, the album – the first under the new Redcar moniker – will arrive on September 23, and is available to pre-order/pre-save here.