Listen to Chris Kamara team up with Roy Wood for cover of Wizzard’s ‘I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday’

Chris Kamara has teamed up with Roy Wood to record a new version of Wizzard‘s seasonal hit ‘I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday’.

The former footballer and Soccer Saturday favourite is preparing to release his latest festive album ‘… And A Happy New Year’ following the release last year of the LP ‘Here’s To Christmas’.

The first single to be released from ‘… And A Happy New Year’ is Kamara’s swing and big band cover of Wizzard’s ‘I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday’, which features Wizzard’s Roy Wood.

Advertisement

“I’m absolutely over the moon to share the first taste of music from my new album ‘… And A Happy New Year’,” ‘Kammy’ said in a statement. “We arranged this version of ‘I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday’ and asked Roy’s blessing to cover the track in this way – not only did he give it, but he asked to do an intro for the track too!

“What an Unbelievable honour!”

‘… And A Happy New Year’ is set for release on December 4, and will include renditions of such festive standards such as ‘White Christmas’, ‘In The Bleak Midwinter’, and ‘O Come, All Ye Faithful’.

The album also includes two brand new tracks, ‘Mr Claus’ and ‘Happy New Year’, which were written by Robbie Williams songwriters Richard Scott and Kelvin Andrews.

Advertisement

“I was blown away by the reception to ‘Here’s To Christmas’, and when I was asked to record another I just had to!” ‘Kammy’ added. “I hope that with ‘… And A Happy New Year’, especially in this year, I can help give people a little bit of festive cheer, and something to sing-along to.”