Chris Martin and Elton John join Shania Twain on ‘Come On Over’ 25th anniversary album

Shania Twain has announced the release of a deluxe version of her 1997 album ‘Come On Over’, which will include some special guests.

The country musician will release the album as part of Apple Music’s holiday countdown ‘From Apple Music With Love’ on Sunday (December 4).

The new version will feature two live editions of her 1997 hit ‘You’re Still the One’ – one with Chris Martin that was recorded in Las Vegas earlier this year, and another with Elton John from 1999.

Elsewhere on the album, Nick Jonas will appear as part of a duet of ‘Party For Two’, which was recorded at Stagecoach in 2017. The pair previously worked together on the holiday track ‘Say All You Want for Christmas’.

Earlier this month, Twain took to social media to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her third studio album ‘Come On Over’.

“25 years ago I released Come On Over… and because of your support, that album went on to become: The biggest-selling studio album by a female artist of all time, the best-selling country music album ever [and] the biggest-selling album by a Canadian country artist …Crazy,” she wrote.

“I couldn’t even imagine that in my wildest dreams!! Thank you – Actually I should probably do something to celebrate it, right??”

Twain also recently announced that her sixth studio album ‘Queen Of Me’ would be released on February 3, with a tour scheduled for next year. Find any remaining tickets here.

In other news, the singer teamed up with Harry Styles earlier this year during Styles’ headline set at Coachella 2022 in April. During the cameo, Twain joined Styles on stage to perform her hits ‘Man! I Feel Like a Woman!’ and ‘You’re Still The One’.

Speaking to Extra, Twain said that she hopes that the onstage collaboration could lead to a studio-based link-up between the pair in the future.

While saying that the collaboration will “not [be] on [my] new album,” Twain said: “In the future, I would say yes. I’m going to hold Harry to that.

“I think we surprised each other [with] how natural it was [at Coachella]. So, I do plan on doing that.”