Chris Martin has been captured on film telling off a small group of autograph-hunting fans who he branded in the clip as “aggressive”.

The Coldplay frontman was being met by fans and autograph hunters outside the Hollywood Palladium, where he had taken part in a charity gig on Monday night (January 20), when he took exception to the behaviour of some of those who had been waiting for him after the show.

TMZ has obtained footage of the incident, in which Martin can be heard telling the group of fans “don’t fucking shout at me”.

“It’s so aggressive… either ask nicely, or just fucking be polite. Treat humans with decency, you know what I mean?

“These are all going on fucking eBay,” he added, in reference to the autographs. “I always sign at least one each.”

Martin also asked the group of fans to be respectful in the future as they don’t know what their favourite musicians might be going through when they’re approached after a gig. “I might have family shit or a shitty gig, which I did have, you know what I’m saying?”

Earlier this month, Martin acknowledged that Coldplay’s huge success has left the band with no further “career aspirations”.

“Our job is to translate the songs that we receive and get out there and be of use to people if they want it,” Martin said about his band. “We’ve got to be a service, like a TV station. Or a tap.”