Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has said that he’s likely to vote for the Liberal Democrats in the upcoming UK General Election.

Martin was asked in a new interview about his current political preferences ahead of the election, which will take place on December 12.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, Martin confirmed that he still votes in the UK despite residing for the most part in Malibu, California. After initially joking that he’d be backing the Monster Raving Loony Party (as well as advocating the policy of putting Radiohead‘s ‘OK Computer’ “in all school libraries”), Martin said: “I will probably vote Liberal Democrat.”

“I want to respect everyone’s freedom of thought,” he added, before jokily using JRR Tolkien’s novels as a point of comparison. “And I think JRR Tolkien was describing England when he wrote about the Shire that some Hobbits want to engage in the world, some want to bury their heads…

“If you think how much expansion has happened in the last 25 years, it’s no wonder some things contract,” Martin continued about the current state of play in the UK. “All the weirdness at the moment is a reaction against the freedom of expression that has happened.

“No one is wrong. It is just a question of when people engage. Like with the climate crisis.”

Coldplay launched their new album ‘Everyday Life’ over the weekend with a series of special performances in Jordan.

Martin has also confirmed that they won’t embark on a traditional tour in support of the record, in a bid to become more environmentally friendly.