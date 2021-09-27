Chris Martin on BTS collaboration: “I saw it in my head for so many months”

Coldplay‘s Chris Martin has shared more about what it was like working with BTS on their recent joint single ‘My Universe’.

On September 27, the two groups released a 13-minute documentary on the process behind their collaboration, which arrived last week. In the video, Martin shared that he had flown into South Korea amidst the COVID-19 pandemic to record the track with BTS in-person.

He worked closely with the septet on the track, from discussing their vocal parts to directing the recording. “It’s like a dream coming true,” said Martin as they wrapped up their session in the studio. “Because I saw it in my head for so many months, and now here we are.”

“It’s been very difficult to get [to Korea]. We’ve been very lucky with people allowing us to come in for two days just to record, and it was quite a stressful journey,” Martin said in the documentary.

The two acts had also bonded over their shared experiences of being unable to perform during the pandemic. “Chris said that this is a very personal song to him,” shared BTS’ leader RM. “A part of him is frustrated by the fact that Coldplay can’t play live, in a concert.”

“A fellow singer facing the same situation came all the way here, so that gave us a breath of life again,” added vocalist and dancer Jimin.

Later, Martin opened up about the significance of BTS’ success. “I think it’s very special to me that the most popular artist in the world speaks Korean and is like a group of brothers not from the West. And it just feels very hopeful to me, in terms of thinking of the world as one family.”

‘My Universe’ was released last Friday (September 24) and is lifted from Coldplay’s forthcoming studio album ‘Music Of The Spheres’. The collaboration comes after BTS and Chris Martin were featured together on a special episode of the YouTube Originals series Released.