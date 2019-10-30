Chris Martin on how Coldplay’s “very sexy” new album was inspired by ‘Game of Thrones’

They're doing things differently this time around...

Chris Martin has discussed Coldplay‘s “very sexy” upcoming album in a new interview. Check out the clip below.

The band made their comeback last week by releasing two new tracks called ‘Orphans’ and ‘Arabesque’, both of which will feature on their double record ‘Everyday Life‘.

Speaking to Heart this morning (October 30), frontman Martin offered up a surprising insight into what fans can expect from the project.

“The new album is very sexy, it’s all about partying,” he told the station’s DJs Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden via video call.

“It’s just like Vegas on a Thursday night. Put on some Coldplay. Put on your bikini, even if you’re a guy. Go out and get lathered up. That’s what it’s about.”

You can watch a clip of the chat below.

Asked about the unique methods adopted by the band to promote the album, which saw them announce the LP’s tracklist via a Welsh local paper, Martin responded: “Terrible.”

Explaining the thought process behind the campaign, he said: “We’re trying not to do anything that doesn’t seem like a good idea. And one of us said, ‘Hey, let’s announce things by writing a letter to the people and putting it in a newspaper’. The rest of us said, ‘Yeah, that’s a good idea!’

“It’s very Game of Thrones, and also I think the music we’re making right now is very earthy and there’s not much glamour to it. It’s very raw and that just felt like the nicest way of telling people.”

This insight comes after Coldplay shared the official video for their single ‘Orphans’, which arrived online last week. The visuals see Martin and co. perform in a rotating room whilst backed by colourful imagery.

Speaking previously about ‘Everyday Life’, Martin revealed that the record had been shaped by world politics and the lows of day-to-day routine. “It’s all about just being human,” he told BBC Radio 1’s Annie Mac.

“Every day is great and every day is terrible…It just feels kind of free. There’s so much life bursting out on the planet. [The album] is our reaction to the perceived negativity that’s everywhere.”