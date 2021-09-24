Chris Martin opens up about collaborating with BTS on ‘My Universe’: “It’s been such a joy”

Coldplay’s Chris Martin has opened up about collaborating with BTS on new song ‘My Universe’.

The song, which was released today (September 24), was co-written by both groups, alongside Swedish hitmaker Max Martin, and is sung in both English and Korean. The song is also the second single to be lifted from Coldplay’s forthcoming studio album ‘Music Of The Spheres’ following their hit comeback song ‘Higher Power‘.

Speaking about the collaboration to Zane Lowe on Apple Music One, Martin said working with the group had been “a joy”.

He said: “I love them, and we love them, and it’s been such a joy. It’s something you could look at so cynically, and we have at times, but anytime there’s actual communication or music between us, it just feels so good.

“So, I unabashedly and unashamedly feel really grateful for the song, grateful for the person that inspired the song, and grateful for the people we sing it with.”

Martin also opened up in the same interview about how the new song came about, saying that the love song “came from a loving text”. He went on: “and it had been in my mind for a while that someone had said BTS were wondering if we’d do a song for them or something like that. And the phrase, ‘My universe,’ in this text was like, ‘Oh, that’s a cool song title.’

“So, occasionally I ask producers we’re working with if they have any spare loops they don’t know what to do with, and that’s often how our pop songs come about. Anyway, Bill, who we work with a lot, this guy called Bill Rahko, I said, ‘Do you ever make tracks?’ And he’d made this loop, this track with a bit of vocals on it. And I said, ‘Oh, please, can I take that away?’ I’m not a great driver, but I was driving around, and then the chorus of ‘My Universe’ just landed.

So, I drove straight back to the studio, I said, ‘Okay, let’s put this down now.’ This is all in the same day. Then I started singing the chorus, and it felt good. So then I called Phil, our fifth member, and Max Martin and said, ‘I think we’ve got a song to give to BTS.’ And they said, ‘Why don’t we hold onto it and give it to BTS.’ And then we started communicating with BTS and then went to Korea.”

Yesterday (September 23), the two groups announced plans to release a documentary about ‘My Universe’, titled Inside My Universe, which is set to drop this Sunday (September 26). In addition, a ‘Supernova7 mix’ and acoustic version of the song will be released the day after, with a video for the song set to drop in the future.