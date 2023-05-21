Chris Martin responds to calls for Coldplay to cancel concert in Malaysia

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has responded to calls for the band to cancel their forthcoming concert in Malaysia.

It comes after Nasrudin Hassan, the leader of the Malaysian Islamic Party (PAS), recently called for their show in Kuala Lumpur’s National Stadium Bukit Jalil on November 22 to be cancelled.

“What does the government want to nurture a culture of hedonism and perversion in this country? I advise you to just cancel this group’s performance in Malaysia. It brings nothing good to religion, race and country,” he said.

Following Hassan’s call to cancel the show – which would be the band’s first-ever in the country – several government ministers rebuked the protest.

Now, Martin has stepped in to address the row in an interview with Malaysian national radio station HITZ.

“Every time I meet Malaysian people, I feel such a sense of love and warmth. Everybody is welcome to our show. We love all people, all kinds of people, all religions,” he said.

“All leaders, all followers – nobody is excluded. We really want you to come to our show and feel free to be yourself and feel free to let everybody be themselves. Anyone who is not happy we are coming, we’re sorry, but we love you too.”

It comes after an independent Malaysian Muslim preacher called for BLACKPINK’s concert in March to be cancelled. Similarly, the PAS also called for a ban on international concerts with a threat to protest in response to Billie Eilish‘s Kuala Lumpur concert in August last year.

Meanwhile, Coldplay recently contributed to a new 60-track compilation in honour of Earth Day along with CHVRCHES, Michael Stipe, Bring Me The Horizon and Do Nothing.

They also recently joined the campaign to save the O2 Academy in Brixton.