Chris Martin sang song about Manila’s “insane” traffic after President took helicopter to Coldplay gig

Coldplay‘s Chris Martin created a song about Manila’s “insane” traffic after President took a helicopter to the band’s gig.

The band played the Philippine Arena on Friday (January 19) and Saturday (January 20), where Martin took the time to address the traffic in the country’s capital.“We’ve seen some traffic, but I think you have the number one in the world,” he said on Friday night. “Thank you for making the effort to be here.”

On the second night, the band’s frontman created a song about the traffic issue.“There is only really one thing that remains / The traffic here in Manila is completely insane / If you wanna drive somewhere then I’m warning you / A 2-mile drive will take a week or two / If you wanna get back home in time for your bath / Well, I’d allow yourself about a year and a half,” he sang.

Advertisement

Attendees of the show included the President of the Phillippiens, Ferdinand Marcos Jr, and his wife. Ahead of the gig, the couple were spotted arriving in a helicopter, which many online have criticised as directly opposing the eco-friendly initiatives around the band’s tour.

In response to the criticism, the head of Marcos’ Presidential Security Group (PSG), Brig Gen Jesus Nelson Morales, said the helicopter travel was due to bad traffic, citing “unprecedented influx of 40,000 individuals eagerly attending a concert” that resulted in a security risk.

He asked for the public’s “continued understanding and support for these measures are crucial in maintaining the safety and well-being of our nation’s leadership”.

Figures published last year showed that Coldplay’s world tour has seen the band reduce their carbon emissions by nearly half.

Advertisement

The figures show that the band have emitted 47 per cent less carbon emissions on the ‘Music Of The Spheres’ world tour so far than their tour in 2016 and 2017, after which they said they would not be touring again until they could do so more sustainably.

Martin also spoke about why he believes eco-friendly tours make “business sense” in the music industry.

“What we’re trying to do is actually not advocate at all, but just prove that it makes business sense because that’s where we feel you’ll really get people to change, like ‘Hey you can make more money’,” he told Ellie Goulding on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

He also said that “way more people than you think” are interested in looking after the planet. “Most people, if they have the luxury of being able to care about it, care about it,” he added.