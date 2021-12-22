Chris Martin says Coldplay will stop making music in 2025

Coldplay will stop writing new music as a band in 2025, according to new comments from Chris Martin.

The singer made the announcement to BBC Radio 2 presenter Jo Whiley for a special show to be broadcast tomorrow (December 23) from 7pm.

Speaking on Wednesday’s The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show (via The i), Wiley shared an audio clip in which Martin can be heard confirming the news.

Advertisement

“Well I know I can tell you: our last proper record will come out in 2025 and after that I think we will only tour,” Martin said. “Maybe we’ll do some collaborative things but the Coldplay catalogue, as it were, finishes then.”

Whiley added that the frontman’s playfulness meant she didn’t always know when he was speaking in earnest. “He’s always very funny and I’m never quite sure if he’s joking or being deadly serious,” she told Ball.

The band released their ninth studio album, ‘Music Of The Spheres’, earlier this year. Speaking to NME in October, Martin said: “We’re going to make 12 albums. Because it’s a lot to pour everything into making them. I love it and it’s amazing, but it’s very intense too.

“I feel like because I know that challenge is finite, making this music doesn’t feel difficult, it feels like, ‘This is what we’re supposed to be doing’.”

He added: “I don’t think that’s what we’ll do. I know that’s what we’ll do in terms of studio albums.”

Advertisement

Coldplay pulled out of two performances earlier this month following positive COVID tests from members of their touring party.

The band were due to play at the Capital Jingle Bell Ball in London on December 11 and then appear on The Voice Of Germany two days later.

“We send our love to the individuals affected and wish them a swift recovery,” the band wrote in a statement posted to social media.

Martin also admitted that there’s still “quite a long way to go” when it comes to finding a completely eco-friendly way to tour.