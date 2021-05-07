Coldplay‘s Chris Martin has said that isolation during the coronavirus pandemic has forced him to confront his ego.

“Last year was a quite an eye opener,” the singer said during an interview on BBC Radio 2. “I was like, ‘Who am I without Wembley Stadium saying, ‘you’re awesome’?”

He added: “I’m trying in my life right now to not attach too much to being a pop star. I’m trying not to get my self worth from external validation.”

Martin’s comments came shortly after Coldplay released their new single ‘Higher Power’. In another interview promoting the track, Martin told Apple Music‘s Zane Lowe: “A song like ‘Higher Power,’ in our whole catalogue, there’s probably 15 songs where that’s happened where it basically just… lands.”

Martin also told Lowe that the pandemic has made him more thankful for his job as a musician. “I’m personally so grateful to be playing in our band,” he said.

“It’s funny, within the band, there’s a mild frustration at not quite knowing when we might be able to do what we’re really here to do and play for people, but also a deep gratitude and joy in the thing itself.”

‘Higher Power’ premiered earlier today (May 7) with a special link-up to the International Space Station, getting its first play on an “extraterrestrial transmission” to French ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet who is on board the ISS.

The release of the song also follows a mysterious new project the band are teasing titled ‘Alien Radio’.