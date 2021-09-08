Chris Martin teases new Coldplay track ‘Weirdo’: “It’s one of our best songs”

Chris Martin has revealed that Coldplay will soon be releasing a new track called ‘Weirdo’ as part of a musical.

READ MORE: Every single Coldplay song ranked in order of greatness

Speaking on the You Made It Weird with Pete Holmes podcast, Martin revealed: “We have a new song called ‘Weirdo’ which has been waiting to come out for a long time because we’re doing a kinda musical and this song has been waiting for that.”

He added that the track “is one of our best songs, it just hasn’t come out yet”.

Advertisement

This wouldn’t be Coldplay’s first experience with writing for a musical. In 2015, the band put together a Game Of Thrones musical alongside the cast of the show for Comic Relief.

‘Weirdo’ isn’t on the tracklist for Coldplay’s ninth studio album, which is being released on October 15. ‘Music of The Spheres’ has been produced by Max Martin and was announced alongside the cinematic ‘Coloratura’.

Lead single ‘Higher Power’ came out in May and was released through a collaboration with the International Space Station.

Since then, it’s been performed live at the 41st BRIT Awards, a live-streamed edition of Glastonbury, on American Idol, during BBC Radio 1’s annual Big Weekend event, on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and as part of Macy’s yearly Fourth Of July Spectacular in New York.

Another new song ‘Human Heart’ was played during the Glastonbury livestream with a new single apparently being released this month.

Advertisement

Coldplay have also been announced as one of the headliners of Global Citizen Live, a 24-hour charity livestream concert broadcast from various cities around the world. Others on the bill include Ed Sheeran, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Lorde and Metallica.

Earlier this year, Martin admitted that the COVID-19 pandemic has made him less egotistical.

He told BBC Radio 2: “Last year was quite an eye opener. I was like, ‘Who am I without Wembley Stadium saying, ‘you’re awesome’?

“I’m trying in my life right now to not attach too much to being a pop star. I’m trying not to get my self worth from external validation.”