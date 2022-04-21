Chris Martin thinks Coldplay won’t “ever be able to match” BTS collaboration

Chris Martin has shared some of his thoughts on ‘My Universe’, Coldplay‘s hit 2021 collaboration with BTS.

In the latest episode of the Audacy podcast, the Coldplay frontman discussed future plans for the British band, revealing that they have three upcoming projects in the pipeline with “more surprises to come”.

However, later during his appearance, he went on to add that he believes the forthcoming “surprises” linked to these new projects won’t be able to compare to their collaboration with K-pop juggernauts BTS on the single ‘My Universe’ in September last year.

Advertisement

“I don’t think we’ll ever be able to match the BTS surprise,” he stated, recalling the immense success of ‘My Universe’y when it was first released. “That was surprising even for us.”

Martin also recalled what the experience of collaborating with the K-pop group felt like at the time, saying: “The journey from the first time it was mentioned – I was just like ‘how could that ever work?’ – to the song itself arriving and me thinking, ‘that could be for BTS’ – to now it feeling like the most natural collaboration in the world.”

“It’s an amazing lesson for myself in keeping an open mind all the time, because you just never know what life or music is gonna throw you,” Martin concluded.

In other BTS news, the seven-piece announced details of a new album set for release in June earlier this week. The forthcoming record was first teased at the last of the band’s recent four-night Las Vegas residency, when a date of ‘2022.06.10’ – June 10 – came up on screen at the end of the show, alongside the tagline: “We are bulletproof.”