Chris McClure has reflected on having his photo used as the artwork for Arctic Monkeys’ debut album as the record hits its 15th anniversary.

‘Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not’ featured a photo of McClure smoking as its album cover.

McClure, who is the brother of Reverend And The Makers’ Jon McClure, has joined fans marking the album’s 15th anniversary on social media.

“15 years,” he tweeted earlier today (January 23). “What a record. Met some great people since… literally through having my photo taken. Pleasure to be associated with it.” See the post, which featured a colour version of a photo from the same night, below now.

15 years. What a record. Met some great people since… literally through having my photo taken. Pleasure to be associated with it 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/sZ03vOwhvd — Chris McClure (@chrismcclure86) January 23, 2021

Meanwhile, Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders has revealed the band are in the “early stages” of making a new album. Speaking on Instagram Live earlier this month (January 13), the star said the Sheffield band had been “faced with the obvious obstacles” while working on the follow-up to ‘Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino’.

“Being separated by the sea is one of them,” Helders said, referring to the travel restrictions that have been imposed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re all eager to do it – we would have been doing it by now in a normal time. There’s definitely a desire from our end to do a new record as soon as we can.”

Last month, the band’s manager said the group were “working on new music” and had initially planned to start recording last summer.

