Chris Pratt’s ‘Parks and Recreation’ band Mouse Rat to release album

Mouse Rat, the band fronted by Chris Pratt’s Parks and Recreation character Andy Dwyer, are releasing a full-length album later this year.

Titled ‘The Awesome Album’, the 15-track record will arrive on August 27 through Dualtone Music Group and Entertainment 720 (the company founded by Aziz Ansari’s character Tom Haverford). The album will also be given a limited-edition vinyl run and merchandise range.

“Any creative business coming out of Pawnee is tied to Haverford,” Dualtone president Paul Roper said in a statement.

“From Rent-a-Swag to Tommy Fresh cologne and Tom’s Bistro, not to mention his business ideas not yet formed like the scented phone, talking tissues, contact lenses that display text messages, and the glitter-infused laundry detergent Sparkle Suds, partnering with Entertainment 720’s hype machine was essential. The man is an idea factory.”

In the lead-up to the album’s arrival, Mouse Rat have released the lead single, ‘5,000 Candles In The Wind’, which Parks and Rec fans will recognise from the funeral of Pawnee’s celebrity miniature horse Li’l Sebastian.

Listen to the track below:

The album’s tracklist also includes guest features from Duke Silver (aka Nick Offerman’s character Ron Swanson), Land Ho! and its frontman Scott Tanner (played by Jeff Tweedy).

Mouse Rat’s ‘The Awesome Album’ tracklist:

1. ‘5,000 Candles in the Wind (Bye, Bye Lil Sebastian)’

2. ‘The Pit’

3. ‘Sex Hair’

4. ‘Catch Your Dream (feat. Duke Silver)’

5. ‘Two Birds Holding Hands’

6. ‘Ann Song’

7. ‘The Way You Look Tonight’

8. ‘Menace Ball’

9. ‘Remember’

10. ‘Get A Kick Out Of You’

11. ‘Tonight’

12. ‘I’ve Got You Under My Skin’

13. ‘Only Have Eyes For You’

14. ‘Pickled Ginger (performed by Land Ho!)’

15. ‘Cold Water (Scott Tanner feat. Duke Silver)’