Chris Slade says he still believes that he is AC/DC’s drummer

AC/DC‘s touring drummer Chris Slade says that in his “absolutely honest” opinion, he is still the drummer of the band.

Slade began touring with the hard rock legends on their 2014 ‘Rock Or Bust’ world tour after drummer Phil Rudd was arrested for drug possession.

Speaking during a new interview with Rolling Stone, Slade was asked if he was still working with the band. “To my absolute knowledge, and this is me being absolutely honest, I am the current drummer in AC/DC,” he said.

“It may sound deluded to some people. I’ve said that before in interviews and people have gone, ‘The man is deluded. He’s lost it. He doesn’t know what he’s talking about.'”

He added: “Nobody has ever called me and said, ‘By the way, you’re not the current drummer’ or, ‘By the way, Phil’s been in the band for three years’.

“Nobody has ever said that. As far as I’m concerned… God, I’m philosophical enough to realise that Phil may well be back in the band. I have no idea. I had no idea last time when they called me before ‘Rock Or Bust’. I’m open to all possibilities. That’s the way people should be, open-minded.”

Reports also emerged recently that AC/DC finished recording a new album, which saw Slade behind the drum kit.

Last month, it was reported that AC/DC’s new album has been recorded, but the coronavirus pandemic has forced them to delay its release.

The news came from Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider, who has been providing a series of updates on the band’s activity in recent months.

“What will be achieved, the reuniting of the band that we know for one more album, is gonna be uplifting and heartbreaking at the same time,” Snider wrote. “Because nothing goes on forever. But this is the ultimate ‘one more time.'”