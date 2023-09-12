Chrissie Hynde admits feeling “guilty” over drug deaths of Pretenders bandmates

Chrissie Hynde has admitted that she feels “guilty” over the deaths of her former Pretenders bandmates Pete Farndon and James Honeyman-Scott.

The frontwoman, 72, formed the rock group back in 1978 alongside Farndon (bass guitar), Honeyman-Scott (lead guitar) and Martin Chambers (drums).

Honeyman-Scott died of heart failure caused by cocaine intolerance in 1982. He was 25 years old. Two days prior, Farndon was sacked from The Pretenders as a result of his heroin use.

Advertisement

Farndon then passed away the following year at the age of 30. He drowned in the bath after losing consciousness because of a heroin overdose.

During a recent interview with Record Collector magazine, Hynde explained that she “didn’t discourage” the drug habits that led to the musicians’ untimely deaths.

“I am guilty. It’s not a big word if you are guilty. It’s big if you feel guilty and you’re not guilty,” she said (via Radio X).

“But if you really are guilty, then you should put your hand up and say, ‘Guilty as charged’.”

Hynde continued: “Well, I didn’t discourage the drug-taking, and I was part of it. So, you know, not that I was their mother, and we went on the road, and it was very hardcore.

Advertisement

“I was having problems with Pete – so, perhaps not guilty, but there’s an element of wishing you’d done better.”

She added: “Since Pete and Jimmy died and because I’ve had to replace people, it’s now kind of like a Pretenders tribute band, named The Pretenders.”

Hynde dedicated The Pretenders’ 1982 single ‘Back On The Chain Gang’ to Honeyman-Scott, with whom the band had rehearsed the song prior to his death.

The band are set to release their 12th studio album, ‘Relentless’, this Friday (September 15) via Parlophone (pre-order/pre-save here). Next month, Hynde and co. will play two intimate gigs in Liverpool and Kingston Upon Thames (find any remaining tickets here).

Earlier this summer, The Pretenders performed on the Park Stage at Glastonbury Festival 2023 where they were joined by former Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr and Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl.

The group also opened for Guns N’ Roses at this year’s edition of BST Hyde Park in London.