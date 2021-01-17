Christian Lee Hutson covers Taylor Swift, ABBA and more on new EP

Christian Lee Hutson has shared a new covers EP, featuring versions of tracks by Taylor Swift, ABBA and more.

‘The Version Suicides’ is the follow-up to a covers series Hutson shared for Bandcamp Day back in August, where he covered Blink-182, Kid Cudi and more.

“Last year, I started recording quiet demo versions of songs I like on my phone just to send to friends,” he wrote on Twitter to announce the new EP.

“We put out Volume 4 of The Version Suicides in August for Bandcamp Day and people seemed to like it so we’re putting out Volume 1 on Friday” (January 15).

Listen to Volume 1 of ‘The Version Suicides’, which sees Hutson cover Swift’s ‘Betty’, ABBA’s ‘Dancing Queen’ and Vanessa Carlton’s ‘A Thousand Miles’, below.

<a href="https://christianleehutson.bandcamp.com/album/the-version-suicides-vol-1">The Version Suicides, Vol. 1 by Christian Lee Hutson</a>

The new EP follows Hutson’s debut album ‘Beginners’, which came out last June and was produced by his frequent collaborator Phoebe Bridgers, who also starred in Hutson’s video for ‘Get The Old Band Back Together’ alongside her Better Oblivion Community Center bandmate Conor Oberst.

“I went with ‘Beginners’ as the title because that’s where I feel like I am in my life,” Hutson said of his debut album, “like I’m still just learning and trying to figure out how to navigate the world”.

Taylor Swift’s ‘Betty’, covered on Hutson’s new EP, features on her first 2020 lockdown album ‘Folklore’, which NME called “an extraordinary indie-folk makeover” upon its release last August.

It was followed in December by another record called ‘Evermore’, which saw Swift working once again with The National‘s Aaron Dessner and regular collaborator Jack Antonoff.