Christian Lee Hutson has shared the video for his new Phoebe Bridgers-produced single ‘Talk’ – watch it below.

Set to land on Hutson’s upcoming album ‘Beginners’, which is also produced by Bridgers, ‘Talk’ is “the story of a person, on the verge of parenthood, coming to terms with their relationship with their own absent parent.”

It follows the songs ‘Northsiders’ and ‘Lose This Number’, which both feature a string arrangement by Nathaniel Walcott of Bright Eyes.

Watch the Han-Su Kim-directed video for ‘Talk’ below:

Speaking of his new album, Hutson, who co-wrote a song on 2018’s ‘boygenius’ EP and two on Bridger’s and Conor Oberst’s ‘Better Oblivion Community Center’ LP, said: “I went with ‘Beginners’ as the title because that’s where I feel like I am in my life – like I’m still just learning and trying to figure out how to navigate the world.”

Yesterday, Billie Eilish shared a series of personal playlists of songs that influenced tracks from her debut album, including tracks by Phoebe Bridgers, Mac Miller and LCD Soundsystem.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the pop star asked her fans if they would like to see “lists of songs that inspired each song” featured on the acclaimed ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’.

Meanwhile, Phoebe Bridgers has confirmed her upcoming feature on The 1975‘s new album ‘Notes on a Conditional Form’.

Speaking to Beats 1’s Zane Lowe for the New Music Daily feature on Apple Music shortly after the release of her new track ‘Garden Song’, Bridgers also spoke about her friendship with Matty Healy.