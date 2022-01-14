Christian Lee Hutson shares new single ‘Rubberneckers’ with Phoebe Bridgers

Christian Lee Hutson has shared his new single ‘Rubberneckers’ featuring Phoebe Bridgers – listen to it below.

The Los Angeles singer-songwriter’s latest release is taken from his forthcoming album ‘Quitters’ which is also produced by Bridgers and her Better Oblivion Community Center bandmate Conor Oberst.

The track, which features Bridgers on backing vocals, is accompanied by a video which sees Hutson play to the camera before running from it in resentment. You can view it below.

Advertisement

“The last time I danced was at the eighth grade social and it was mainly just swaying to [Aerosmith‘s] ‘I Don’t Wanna Miss A Thing’ but I wanted to showcase what a natural, gifted dancer I am,” said Huston

It follows his previous single ‘Strawberry Lemonade’, which featured vocals from Oberst and Sharon Silva.

His new album is out on April 1 via Anti and can be pre-ordered here.

It follows his debut album ‘Beginners’, which came out in 2020 and was also produced by his frequent collaborator Bridgers, who also starred in Hutson’s video for ‘Get The Old Band Back Together’ alongside Oberst.

He said: “When we made ‘Beginners’ the aim was to make simple digital recordings of how I would play the songs in the room. With this record, Phoebe and Conor had an idea that it would be fun to make it to tape. Phoebe is my best friend and making ‘Beginners’ with her was so comfortable and easy. So I wanted to work with her again.”

Advertisement

Last year, Hutson also shared a covers EP called ‘The Version Suicides: Volume 1’, featuring versions of tracks by Taylor Swift, ABBA and more.

Bridgers meanwhile, recently found herself at the centre of a defamation lawsuit with Chris Nelson, owner of Sound Space studio.

Nelson claims the singer falsely accused him of abusive behaviour in October 2020 and is now seeking $3.8million (£2.8million) in damages.