Chelsea footballer Christian Pulisic has delivered his unique take on Drake‘s ‘Toosie Slide’ challenge by incorporating a football into his version of the viral dance — check out the clip below.

The challenge has gone viral on social media over the past week thanks to the track’s huge popularity on platforms such as TikTok, where people have been posting videos of themselves following the dance instructions laid out in the song.

“Got a dance, but it’s really on some street shit,” Drake raps in ‘Toosie Slide’, before shouting out the moves: “I’ma show you how to get it/ It go right foot up, left foot, slide/ Left foot up, right foot, slide.”

Advertisement

Pulisic, who also plays for the USA national team, posted a video of himself having a go at the ‘Toosie Slide’ challenge over the weekend – albeit with a twist. While he follows the dance instructions laid out in the song, Pulisic manages to complete the challenge while doing some impressive keep-ups with a football.

Check out the clip below:

The official video for ‘Toosie Slide’, which sees Drake dancing alone in his lavish home, was released last week. The track is expected to feature on Drake’s upcoming album, although nothing has been announced as of yet in regards to that project.

Last year, the Toronto rapper told the audience at a DaBaby show that he was finishing his next solo record “so we can turn up in 2020.”