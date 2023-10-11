Christina Aguilera announces ‘A Truly Modern Twist’ Las Vegas gigs

Christina Aguilera has announced the dates for ‘A Truly Modern Twist’, her new series of Las Vegas shows.

On Tuesday (October 10), Aguilera announced that her upcoming run will start on New Year’s Eve weekend (December 30 and 31) at the new Voltaire Belle de Nuit at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. The short residency will feature a slew of Aguilera’s biggest hits from across her 20 year career.

“I look forward to bringing Las Vegas a new show that fuses music, sophistication and art in ways I have never performed before,” Aguilera said in a statement. “What I love about the intimacy at Voltaire at The Venetian Resort is how up-close-and-personal I can be with the audience … a truly modern twist on the performance experience.”

More dates for the ‘A Truly Modern Twist’ live series will be announced this Friday (October 13). Tickets for Aguilera’s New Year’s Eve weekend Voltaire shows go on sale on the same day on Voltaire’s website.

Voltaire’s founder Michael Gruber shared in a statement that the venue’s goal is to create “superstar artist experiences in Las Vegas” and that the “incredibly talented” Aguilera will help “highlight that Voltaire experience.”

‘A Truly Modern Twist’ is the second Las Vegas residency Aguilera has done. The Grammy Award-winning singer took over the Zappos Theater that spanned from May 2019 to March 2020.

In an Instagram post, Aguilera told fans that they will be able to “immerse yourself in the fusion of art and music” at her shows.

She continued: “I’m bringing an intimate, seductive and sophisticated new show to Las Vegas. [Voltaire] will allow me to be up-close-and-personal with YOU for a truly modern twist on the performance experience.”

In other news, Christina Aguilera released a new single, the slow ballad ‘Learning To Fly’, last month. She also dropped the emotive pasillo song ‘No Es Que Te Extrañe’, which was nominated for Record of the Year at this year’s Latin Grammy Awards.

Sam Smith covered Aguilera’s 2002 smash hit ‘Beautiful’ as part of Amazon Music’s 2023 Pride. In a statement, he said he has been a fan of the New Yorker and that “the song is a true acceptance anthem and continues to inspire me with its important message to never stop celebrating who you are.”

The 42-year-old’s ’00s pop classic ‘Genie In A Bottle’ was also featured in the Beef soundtrack alongside Limp Bizkit, System Of A Down and Incubus.