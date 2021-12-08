Christina Aguilera plays rock version of ‘Genie In A Bottle’ at People’s Choice Awards

Christina Aguilera played a hit-packed set at last night’s (December 8) People’s Choice Awards – watch her rock-inspired version of debut single ‘Genie In A Bottle’ below.

The singer was accepting the inaugural Music Icon award at the Santa Monica, California ceremony, which was presented to her by her collaborator Becky G.

As part of her medley of hits, Aguilera performed ‘Dirrty’, ‘Beautiful’, Can’t Hold Us Down’ and ‘Fighter’, alongside new single ‘Somos Nada’.

When accepting the Music Icon award, she said: “I have always strived for my music to communicate messages of empowerment, whether it’s speaking my own truths or giving voice to those unable to do so on their own.

“My artistry has always been for the fighters in this world, for those who face adversity, for those wanting to evoke change, my music is for you.”

Watch her perform ‘Genie In A Bottle’ below:

Back in October, Aguilera shared new Spanish-language track ‘Pa Mis Muchachas’, which features Becky G, Nicki Nicole and Nathy Peluso.

Both ‘Somos Nada’ and ‘Pa Mis Muchachas’ will appear on Aguilera’s forthcoming as-yet-untitled EP. Set for release in 2022, the collection is said to “honour her Latin roots”. The star’s first Spanish-language album – the Latin Grammy-winning ‘Mi Reflejo’ – came out in 2000.

“It’s been something I’ve wanted to do for so many years,” Aguilera told People of her current project over the summer, explaining that the material would “dive deeper into my roots”.

“I have an amazing team behind me that’s so supportive,” she continued. “I’ve been in music for a really long time, but there’s nothing like being around Latin musicians and artists, the energy they bring to the table, the love and the passion they just bring and exude.

Aguilera’s latest studio effort, ‘Liberation’, was released back in 2018. Reviewing the record, NME wrote: “[The album] may lack the grand ambition and massive pop bangers of her glory days, but by the end, it’s hard to deny that she feels reasonably relevant and contemporary again.”