Christina Aguilera’s self-titled debut album is getting a 20th anniversary deluxe edition

Featuring rarities, remixes and a cappella tracks

In August 1999, Christina Aguilera burst onto the pop scene with her self-titled debut album. Now, the record that gave us ‘Genie in a Bottle’, ‘Come on Over Baby (All I Want is You)’ is getting a deluxe edition in honour of its 20th anniversary.

Yesterday (August 13), Legacy Recordings announced the special commemorative version of ‘Christina Aguilera’, which will feature rarities, remixes and a cappella tracks. A full tracklist is not yet available.

The deluxe edition will be released August 23, almost 20 years to the original August 24 release date. A limited-edition collector’s bundle comprising a digital download, picture disc vinyl, an autographed and numbered certificate of authenticity, a collectible cassette and 20th anniversary retro-themed merch is now available for pre-order here. Only 1,000 bundles will be available.

Urban Outfitters – which offered the very first vinyl pressing of ‘Christina Aguilera’ in 2017 – will also be selling a limited-edition vinyl in the shade of “genie fiery orange”.

Aguilera has also announced that she will be reliving the ‘Christina Aguilera’ era in the weeks leading up to August 23, and has been sharing fan memories and stories tagged with the hashtag #xxtina.

Besides commemorating her debut, the pop star will busy herself with live shows for the next few months. In September and October, Aguilera will return to Las Vegas for her residency, The Xperience. In November, she will embark on a UK/Europe arena tour in support of ‘Liberation’, her eighth studio album released June 2018.